Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$88.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$97.00 target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$75.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$79.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$78.11. The firm has a market cap of C$71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$71.31 and a 1-year high of C$87.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

