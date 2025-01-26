Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 549,667 Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 549,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,431,000. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up about 9.2% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after buying an additional 73,399 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $655,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.43. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.