Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.3% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,666,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,293,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,197,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,331,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,848,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,724,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,947,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,623,000 after acquiring an additional 70,612 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $193.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.74. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $164.34 and a 12-month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.