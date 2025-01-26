AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 8,982 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 209.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 86.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $28.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

