AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $6.94 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 3.0% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.05. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.