AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases 115 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $149.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $204.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.94%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

