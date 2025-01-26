AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $417.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $407.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.62.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ULTA shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

