AlphaMark Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 28,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Global Payments by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 27.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,608. This trade represents a 15.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $108.92 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

