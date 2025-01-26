AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 4,725 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 752,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 245,973 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 89,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 72,044 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 488.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 69,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 321.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,409,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,255 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,077,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.15 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.36%. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

PK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.65.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

