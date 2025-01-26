AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives C$38.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.30.

ALA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AltaGas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.12 per share, with a total value of C$251,719.60. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 12,352 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.90, for a total value of C$418,732.80. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALA opened at C$34.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$26.91 and a 52-week high of C$35.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. AltaGas had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AltaGas will post 2.3006093 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.07%.

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

