Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Stake Boosted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,854 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $11,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,963,460,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,067,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 59,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter worth $1,967,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $54.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

