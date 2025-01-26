Analysts Set Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) PT at $165.00

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $205.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $135.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.10. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $171.20. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.60. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $623,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,362.04. This represents a 20.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

