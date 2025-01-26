Anderson Hoagland & Co. Buys 3,182 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 331,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF were worth $10,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJV. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 386.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 110,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 87,773 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EWJV opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.58. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $33.71.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.809 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

