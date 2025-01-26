Anderson Hoagland & Co. Buys New Holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 193,172 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 83,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 29,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 46,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
CTLP opened at $8.23 on Friday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $600.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
Cantaloupe Profile
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.
