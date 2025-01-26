Anderson Hoagland & Co. Buys New Holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 193,172 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 83,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cantaloupe by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 29,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 46,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe Price Performance

CTLP opened at $8.23 on Friday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $600.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $70.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Our Latest Report on CTLP

Cantaloupe Profile

(Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.