Andina Capital Management LLC Buys 20,787 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,526 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,445 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,618.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,623,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,201,000 after purchasing an additional 793,333 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

