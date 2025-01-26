Andina Capital Management LLC Makes New $847,000 Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMHQ. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 318.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $103.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $90.18 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

