Andina Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Andina Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,314,649 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $172.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.26 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.83.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.57.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

