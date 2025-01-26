Applied Capital LLC FL Has $575,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Applied Capital LLC FL raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,656,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 42,446 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 822,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,327,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7,734.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 269,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,632,000 after acquiring an additional 266,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.13.

BABA opened at $89.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.09. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $117.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

