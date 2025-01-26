Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 44 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,821 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Baird R W cut shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.78.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $285.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.14. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90. The company has a market cap of $204.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total value of $441,470.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,435.60. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,201.25. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,327. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

