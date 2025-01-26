Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $5.59 Million Position in Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 401,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SAMT opened at $31.83 on Friday. Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $32.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.73.

About Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF

The Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (SAMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks that seeks to outperform the broader market by providing exposure to multiple macro-thematic market trends. SAMT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Strategas.

