Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcus Biosciences

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

In other news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $53,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,070. This trade represents a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 49.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 39,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 100.6% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 0.9 %

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.