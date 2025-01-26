Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI) Senior Officer Sells C$100,641.06 in Stock

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ashley Baker sold 18,882 shares of Aris Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total value of C$100,641.06.
Aris Mining Stock Performance
Aris Mining (TSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.
Aris Mining Company Profile
