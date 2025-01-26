Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Purchases 1,002 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies makes up approximately 1.0% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWXT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $127.64 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $136.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.53.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

