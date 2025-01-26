Asio Capital LLC Sells 363 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Asio Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.0% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 31,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

LOW stock opened at $262.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $209.55 and a one year high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

