AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,120,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,972 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 41.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,969,000 after buying an additional 2,326,904 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 15,769,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,934,000 after buying an additional 2,152,016 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,916,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,167,000 after buying an additional 1,546,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,218,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $24.03.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.24%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

