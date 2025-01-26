Avaii Wealth Management LLC Acquires 202 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY opened at $82.14 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.34.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2804 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

