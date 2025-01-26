Avaii Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,993 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after acquiring an additional 981,362 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 425,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 188,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 51,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 32,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4,843.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 234,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 229,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

