Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $21,933,220.38. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $267.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.