Aveda Transportation and Energy Services (CVE:AVE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc. (CVE:AVE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as high as C$1.06. Aveda Transportation and Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 45,086 shares traded.
Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.04.
About Aveda Transportation and Energy Services
Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc provides specialized transportation services and equipment required for the exploration, development, and production of petroleum resources in Western Canada and the United States. Its services include rig moving, heavy hauling, and hot shot, as well as oilfield services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aveda Transportation and Energy Services
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MP Materials: Rare Earth Elements Powering the EV Boom
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Verizon’s Turnaround Gains Traction: New Highs Are Likely in 2025
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveda Transportation and Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.