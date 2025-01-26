Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $534,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,562,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,423.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after purchasing an additional 506,582 shares during the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $14,643,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,399,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 275,254 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 375,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 262,884 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $52.10 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $52.82. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.01.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

