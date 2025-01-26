Banc of California, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results****

**

Banc of California, Inc. recently disclosed its financial standings for the fourth quarter of 2024 through a press release on January 23, 2025. The company highlighted its results in an effort to maintain transparency and provide insights to stakeholders into its performance.

The company showcased a snapshot of its operations, revealing key details such as net earnings, revenue, and expenditure. Banc of California, Inc. has demonstrated a robust financial position, as depicted by financial metrics articulated in the released materials.

In line with this reporting, the organization is set to host a conference call to discuss the results on January 23, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. Pacific Time. Interested parties have been invited to participate in the call by dialing (888) 317-6003 and referencing the event code 4964279. Moreover, a live audio webcast has been made available through the webcast link on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.bancofcal.com/investor, offering investors an opportunity to engage with management regarding the presented financials.

The disclosed financial summaries encompass not just the figures but also hint at the strategic direction and the underlying philosophy steering the organization toward growth and sustainability in the market.

Additionally, the company emphasized its commitment to transparency by furnishing an exhibition of its financial statements and presentation materials for investor perusal on its platform.

As per the information stated in the disclosure, Banc of California, Inc. continues to navigate the financial landscape with a focus on operational efficiency, revenue growth, and prudent capital management practices. The detailed financial results affirm the company’s dedication to maintaining open communication channels with its stakeholders.

The upcoming conference call is expected to delve deeper into the financial nuances and strategic vision of Banc of California, Inc. as it progresses into the future, navigating the ever-changing financial landscapes.

Investors and interested parties are encouraged to engage with the provided materials and participate in the upcoming conference call to gain a comprehensive understanding of Banc of California, Inc.’s financial trajectory and strategic priorities for the upcoming quarters.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

