Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Shares Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.52 and last traded at $17.29. Approximately 22,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 37,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Bank OZK Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45.

Bank OZK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

