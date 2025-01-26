Baron Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 613.6% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 21,408 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period.

Shares of QAI opened at $31.94 on Friday. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

