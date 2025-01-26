Baron Financial Group LLC Sells 4,655 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Baron Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $12,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP opened at $48.71 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

