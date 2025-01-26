Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

BASFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised Basf to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Basf Stock Performance

Basf stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. Basf has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $14.89.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Basf will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

