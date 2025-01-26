Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $357.05 and last traded at $357.05, with a volume of 332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $348.95.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.19.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $649.73 million during the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

