BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 30th

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Thursday, January 30th. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Friday, January 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

BioLineRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $0.11 on Friday. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. BioLineRx had a negative net margin of 90.57% and a negative return on equity of 163.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLRX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BioLineRx from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in BioLineRx by 27.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 133,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the second quarter worth $462,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

