Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,813.93 ($47.61) and traded as low as GBX 3,100 ($38.70). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 3,145.71 ($39.27), with a volume of 12,029 shares trading hands.

Bioventix Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £164.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,929.88 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,420.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,810.62.

Get Bioventix alerts:

Bioventix (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported GBX 155.12 ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter. Bioventix had a net margin of 63.73% and a return on equity of 79.14%. Analysts forecast that Bioventix PLC will post 166.3066955 EPS for the current year.

Bioventix Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 87 ($1.09) per share. This is an increase from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $68.00. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,693.25%.

In related news, insider Bruce Hiscock bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,330 ($41.57) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990 ($12,470.35). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 385 shares of company stock worth $1,107,381. Company insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventix

(Get Free Report)

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.