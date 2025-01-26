Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,813.93 ($47.61) and traded as low as GBX 3,100 ($38.70). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 3,145.71 ($39.27), with a volume of 12,029 shares trading hands.
Bioventix Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £164.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,929.88 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,420.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,810.62.
Bioventix (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported GBX 155.12 ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter. Bioventix had a net margin of 63.73% and a return on equity of 79.14%. Analysts forecast that Bioventix PLC will post 166.3066955 EPS for the current year.
Bioventix Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Bruce Hiscock bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,330 ($41.57) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990 ($12,470.35). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 385 shares of company stock worth $1,107,381. Company insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.
About Bioventix
Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bioventix
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MP Materials: Rare Earth Elements Powering the EV Boom
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Verizon’s Turnaround Gains Traction: New Highs Are Likely in 2025
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.