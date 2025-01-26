BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.69. Approximately 287,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 326,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
