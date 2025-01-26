BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.69. Approximately 287,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 326,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 84.5% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 839,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after buying an additional 384,277 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $5,867,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

