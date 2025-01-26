Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Shares Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 1,623,756 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 556% from the average daily volume of 247,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Blackrock Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.
Blackrock Silver Company Profile
Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.
