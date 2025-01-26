Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Shares Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 1,623,756 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 556% from the average daily volume of 247,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Blackrock Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Blackrock Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Blackrock Silver

Blackrock Silver Stock Down 11.3 %

Blackrock Silver Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$96.69 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 3.19.

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.