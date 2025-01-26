Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Stock Price Down 12.5% – What’s Next?

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 1,623,756 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 556% from the average daily volume of 247,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Blackrock Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.
Blackrock Silver Stock Performance
About Blackrock Silver
Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.
