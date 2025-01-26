Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Trading Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35. 1,623,756 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 556% from the average session volume of 247,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Blackrock Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Blackrock Silver Price Performance

About Blackrock Silver

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.36. The company has a market cap of C$96.69 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 8.57.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

