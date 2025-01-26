Blue Square Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.3% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 97,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,441,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,875 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $532.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $489.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $541.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.74.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

