Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Boosted by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 585.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 134,901 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. FMR LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,940,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,325,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,787 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 420.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,443,000 after buying an additional 3,425,789 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 695.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,554,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,971,000 after buying an additional 3,107,672 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,074,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $986,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,030,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,157,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,729 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,499.03. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $121.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -69.08%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.