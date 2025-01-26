Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CFO Vojin Todorovic Sells 5,000 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,455.60. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vojin Todorovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Vojin Todorovic sold 15,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $623,250.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BBW stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $573.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $48.23.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 38.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 732,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after purchasing an additional 150,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 34.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 94,986 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 261.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 105,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 76,551 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 296.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at $892,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

