CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CACI International from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $557.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.50.

CACI stock opened at $405.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. CACI International has a 1 year low of $326.60 and a 1 year high of $588.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.35.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that CACI International will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CACI International in the second quarter worth about $1,997,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

