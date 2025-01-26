Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $63.40 Average PT from Analysts

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.40.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Catalent Stock Performance

CTLT stock opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.62. Catalent has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $63.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In related news, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,849.50. This trade represents a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Catalent by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,520,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,085,000 after purchasing an additional 199,427 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $8,480,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,078,000.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

