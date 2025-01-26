CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and traded as high as $6.76. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 4,241 shares trading hands.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0216 per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

