CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $360,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,894,000 after purchasing an additional 87,311 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after buying an additional 69,830 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,063,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,246,000 after acquiring an additional 25,886 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $251.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.38 and its 200-day moving average is $238.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $205.93 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.