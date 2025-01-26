Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 850,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,876 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $123,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth $244,000. Scientech Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Chevron by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 9,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 7.5% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVX opened at $155.62 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.